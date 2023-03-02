Climate action got support from Now-Gen givers as well as Inter-Gen philanthropists, shows India Philanthropy 2023 report

Education and healthcare continue to be key areas of focus for both first-generation wealth creators known as Now-Gen givers as well as Inter-Gen givers with a history of family philanthropy. (Representational image: Yannis H via Unsplash)

"Over the last five years, total social sector expenditure in India has seen an annual growth of 15%, from $135 billion (INR 11.1 lakh crore) in FY 2017 to $276 billion (INR 22.6 lakh crore) in FY 2022," according to the India Philanthropy 2023 by Dasra and Bain & Co.

Most of this spending was done by the government, though the contributions of retail/individual as well as family philanthropy cannot be discounted. According to the report, family philanthropy reached "$3.6 billion or INR 29,600 crore in FY 2022 driven primarily by a growth in HNIs/affluent givers [net worth of INR 7–200 crore]", while retail giving grew "by modest 6% annually from FY 2017 to FY 2022, with

contributions reaching $4 billion (INR 32,700 crore)".

In an email interview, Neera Nundy, co-founder and partner at Dasra, and Jishnu Batabyal, Partner, Bain & Company, explained some of the directional shifts they are seeing in philanthropy in India, and the causes Now-Gen Givers are supporting compared with Inter-Gen Philanthropists.

India is not seen as particularly philanthropic by the rest of the world. What does your data show?

Neera Nundy: Historically, India has a rich culture of giving, primarily through social networks and religious institutions. Philanthropic families have participated in nation-building through the years of struggle for independence and helped shape modern India.

In financial year (FY) 2022, India's social sector spending as a percentage of GDP (gross domestic product) has surpassed that of its neighbouring countries owing to rapid growth in public spending. However, India is still significantly short of NITI Aayog’s target to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030.

Data shows that private philanthropy has grown moderately since FY 2017. CSR, family philanthropy (UHNIs, HNIs, and affluent givers), and retail giving cumulatively contributed about 86 percent of private philanthropy in India. To leverage the full potential of Indian givers – there is a need to strengthen philanthropy infrastructure. Not only can this leverage a growth in giving but also helps mitigate volatility.

Family philanthropic capital can play a catalytic role in strengthening the philanthropy infrastructure to make giving effective, be more disruptive, and shift focus to causes that are underserved.

What important trends did you see in this year’s report?

Jishnu Batabyal: The weight of social-sector commitments is being carried largely by the government. However, public funding growth will likely level out to pre-pandemic levels. Therefore, the imperative is on private philanthropy to realise its full potential and bridge the funding gap in India. Private philanthropy can play a catalytic role in building bridges at the intersection of government, businesses, foundations, civil society, and communities.

Indian UHNIs (ultra-high net worth individuals) continue to donate less compared to peers in the US, UK, and China. Philanthropic giving by UHNIs in India has dropped marginally in FY 22 despite a 9 percent increase in their cumulative wealth. They have potential to play a critical role in strengthening the philanthropic ecosystem in India and can help make giving effective, be more disruptive and shift focus to causes that are underserved.

Within Family philanthropy, the two cohorts that have emerged as harbingers in reshaping giving by diversifying their giving portfolio and adopting catalytic ways of giving are –

“The Now-Generation" givers, which comprises professionals and first-generation entrepreneurs, and

“The Inter-Generational givers”, which comprises of the current generation of traditional family philanthropists.

They are embedding intersectional lenses that focus on building the philanthropic ecosystem, climate action and GEDI (gender, equality, diversity and inclusion), while also reimagining giving approaches through collaboration, cross-learning, and flexible funding.

Retail giving in India continues to be community based and narrative driven with just over 22 percent of the contributions coming from formal giving. Given this is an expanding segment with over 9 percent annual growth over the next five years driven by a growing middle class and a sheer growth in the number of donors, it is imperative to double down and drive penetration from this segment by increasing adoption of digital platforms.

Corporate India’s CSR spending has grown at 13 percent over the last five years. Given corporate giving is bound by the CSR framework and tends to be more compliance-driven, it plays a critical role in scaling tested and proven nonprofit initiatives. However, sectoral and geographic allocations could be wider.

What more can you tell us about Now-Gen giving compared with Inter-Gen philanthropy?

Neera Nundy: Together, Now-Gen and Inter-Gen are emerging as harbingers in reshaping giving in India. They are leveraging data, technology, and narrative building to make giving more effective and overcoming existing sector barriers owing to their disruptive mindsets. Their giving behaviours suggest a positive directional shift in philanthropy as we head towards India@100.

While both cohorts continue to support historically preferred sectors such as education and healthcare, they are beginning to focus on underrepresented causes within these two sectors including life skills, teacher training, special needs education, tuberculosis, palliative care, eye care, cancer care, among others.

IPR 2023 has found certain characteristic differences between these cohorts as mentioned below:

Inter-Gen Givers leading the way in applying a GEDI approach, with 33 percent givers investing in underrepresented sectors such as gender, equity, diversity, inclusion (GEDI), which includes mental health and gender equality.

Now-Gen Givers running ahead in their focus on the ecosystem, with 31 percent givers investing in ecosystem strengthening. They are technologically savvy and have an entrepreneurial approach to their giving.

Climate Action has emerged as a common focus with 30 percent of givers from both cohorts giving to climate action and resilience.