PHDCCI suggests five-pronged strategy to stop possibility of third wave of coronavirus infections

Its suggestions include a target to vaccinate at least half of the population in the next 3-4 months, ensure adoption of strict rules such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, among others, and adopting strict norms and compliances for micro-containment zones.

PTI
June 09, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
Representational image (Source: Reuters)

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Wednesday suggested the government a five-pronged strategy including immediate imposition of lockdown in a district, where the number of active cases are more than 500, to stop the possibility of a third wave of coronavirus in the country.

"This will help in curbing infection spread in and outside a defined geographic area. Immediate lockdown should be imposed in a district, where the number of active coronavirus cases is more than 500," Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in a statement.

He added that the next three months should be devoted to enhancing the capacity and quality of the country''s health infrastructure, at a war footing.

"The government should ensure adequate availability of oxygen, hospital beds - especially ICU beds, doctors and other medical personnel, among others, to save maximum lives," he added.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #PHDCCI
first published: Jun 9, 2021 12:59 pm

