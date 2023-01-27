 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PGIM India to launch AIF, international investment advisory arm

Jan 27, 2023 / 09:11 PM IST

PGIM, the investment management business of Prudential Financial Inc, said in a statement on Friday the new business verticals will commence operations from April 1, 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

Fund house PGIM India has announced the launch of two new verticals -- international investment advisory arm and alternate investment fund (AIF) business -- from April.

David Chang, the vice-chairman of PGIM Investments Asia, said our decision to invest in the new businesses in India is aligned with our growth strategy for the region, as we see growing opportunities in both the domestic high-net-worth and retail markets, driven by wealth generation, as well as offshore investments.

PGIM India has achieved significant growth over the past few years and the track record of our local leadership and investment talents give us immense confidence in the next stage of growth, he added.