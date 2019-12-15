App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 15, 2019 04:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

PFS gets Rs 145 cr from resolution of stressed account Prayagraj Power Generation Company

The long-term infrastructure financing company said it has recovered Rs 145 crore from Prayagraj Power Generation Company Ltd (PPGCL).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

PTC India Financial Services (PFS) has received Rs 145 crore as part of resolution of its stressed loan account in the thermal power segment. The long-term infrastructure financing company said it has recovered Rs 145 crore from Prayagraj Power Generation Company Ltd (PPGCL).

PPGCL owns and operates a 1,980 MW (3X660 MW) coal-based thermal power project in Uttar Pradesh and had become a non-performing asset due to financial and operational stresses.

PFS is also expected to receive Rs 7 crore as per agreement, PFS said in a statement on Sunday.

Close

This development shall augment the liquidity position of PFS and also result in a reduction of its stressed assets portfolio.

related news

"Going forward, it shall also have a positive bearing on the yields and spread of PFS as this account was reflected in the assets but not yielding any income," it said.

The resolution was achieved under the open bidding process initiated by the consortium lenders led by State Bank of India, wherein a one-time settlement (OTS) offer submitted by Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Limited emerged as the highest bidder.

PFS said this resolution is one of the many stressed assets that the company has resolved successfully in the recent past.

The non-banking financial company for the power sector has already resolved stressed assets exposure of almost Rs 1,000 crore and is in the process of resolving balance stressed assets in the near future which is expected to improve its financials going forward.

The total PFS exposure in the instant stressed account was Rs 328.70 crore. PFS had already provided for the balance amount left after the resolution amount, it added.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 15, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #PPGCL #Prayagraj Power Generation Company

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.