Pfizer vaccine update: UK regulators report two suspected allergic reactions on first day of rollout

Source: Reuters

Regulators in the United Kingdom (UK) on December 9 said two suspected allergic reactions have been reported from Pfizer's coronavirus vaccination drive that began yesterday.

"Last evening, we were looking at two case reports of allergic reactions. We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn't a feature," June Raine, Chief Executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), told lawmakers, according to news agency Reuters.

"But if we need to strengthen our advice, now that we've had this experience in the vulnerable populations, the groups who have been selected as a priority, we get that advice to the field immediately," the official said.

Following this, Britain's medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergic reactions do not get Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.

Follow our LIVE Blog here.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"As is common with new vaccines the MHRA (regulator) have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination," Stephen Powis, national Medical Director for the NHS, said.

Public health officials in the UK are asking the public to be patient because only those who are most at risk from COVID-19 will be vaccinated in the early stages. Medical staff will contact patients to arrange appointments, and most will have to wait until next year before there is enough vaccine to expand the program.

"I think there's every chance that we will look back on … (Tuesday) as marking a decisive turning point in the battle against coronavirus," said Simon Stevens, the CEO of England's National Health Service.

Read | Pfizer vaccine: Second person in world to get Covid jab is named William Shakespeare

The first 8,00,000 doses are going to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, along with nursing home workers. Others will have to wait their turn.