Pfizer vaccine India update: Need for ultra-cold storage big challenge, says AIIMS Director Guleria

The extremely low temperature required to store the potential Pfizer vaccine for coronavirus will pose a big challenge for countries like India, as maintaining such cold chain facilities would be very difficult, said AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

The vaccine needs to be stored at temperatures matching an Antarctic winter - minus 70 degrees Celsius. There are concerns that storage and transportation issues could disallow proper country-wide vaccination programmes, even if India is able to secure sufficient doses.

Pfizer earlier this week said initial trials showed their experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90 percent effective, spreading cheer across the world.

"Storing vaccines at such a low temperature and maintaining such cold chains in smaller towns and cities is going to be very difficult," Guleria said, adding that most vaccines in India need to be stored at a temperature of two to eight degrees Celsius.

On the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Guleria said festivities or heavily crowded marketplaces may have acted as "superspreader spots".

Delhi recorded its sharpest single-day spike of 7,830 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which took the national capital's infection tally to over 4.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on November 10 said that its National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 was in talks with “all candidate vaccine manufacturers” for supply to India.

Addressing his daily press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan confirmed that India was considering a tie-up with Pfizer.

"The Group is in talks with all vaccine manufacturers, including domestic and foreign ones. When we continue this dialogue, we not only look at the status of the development of their vaccines, we also look at the regulatory approvals as to where they have progressed and we also engage in a dialogue about the logistical requirements,” Bhushan said.