PFI crackdown: NIA files chargesheet against 19 more

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

With the filing of chargeheet in the Delhi case on Saturday, the total number of accused chargesheeted in PFI cases across the country by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) now stands at 105, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

In its fifth chargesheet this month against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the NIA filed charges against 19 people, including 12 National Executive Council (NEC) members of the banned outfit, for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to wage a war for establishing an Islamic Caliphate in the country, an official said.

The PFI was formed in 2006 with the merger of National Development front (NDF) of Kerala and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) with Oma Salam becoming its Chairman, E M Abdul Rahiman Vice-chairman, V P Nazaruddin National Secretary, Anees Ahmed the national general secretary of the NEC, the top decision-making body in the outfit.

The 19 accused chargesheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act included Salam, Rahiman, Nazaruddin, Ahmed, Afsar Pasha, E Abubacker, Prof P Koya and Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the spokesperson said.