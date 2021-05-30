Petrol price remains stable in Mumbai after crossing Rs 100 a litre, diesel also same: Check fuel price today

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

After crossing Rs 100-a-litre mark in Mumbai on May 29 after the 15th increase in fuel prices this month, the petrol price remained stable on May 30, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. The diesel price also remained the same on the day.

Petrol price was increased by 26 paise per litre and diesel by 28 paise a litre in the financial capital on May 29, taking the prices to a fresh all-time high across the country. The price hike took the petrol price to Rs 100.19 a litre and diesel to Rs 92.17 per litre in the city.

This was the 15th increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal. The price remained the same on May 30.

In Delhi as well, the petrol and diesel prices did not change and sold at Rs 93.94 a litre and Rs 84.89 a litre, respectively.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 104.94 per litre and Rs 97.79 a litre, respectively.

City Petrol (Rs/ltr) Diesel (Rs/ltr) Mumbai 100.19 92.17 Delhi 93.94 84.89 Kolkata 93.97 87.74 Chennai 95.51 89.65

A look at the price difference of petrol and diesel in four metro cities on May 30:

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.