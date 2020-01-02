Petrol price in Mumbai hits 13-month high of Rs 80.87/litre, diesel at Rs 71.43

Fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in India.
Petrol price hit a 13-month high of Rs 80.87 per litre in Mumbai on January 2, according to a notification on Indian Oil Corporation's website.
Diesel is retailing at Rs 71.43 per litre in Mumbai.
Fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in India.
In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 75.25 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 68.10 a litre.
In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 77.87 per litre while diesel costs Rs 70.49 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 78.20 per litre and diesel for Rs 71.98 per litre.Fuel prices are determined broadly by international crude oil rates and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rates.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.