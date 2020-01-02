App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol price in Mumbai hits 13-month high of Rs 80.87/litre, diesel at Rs 71.43

Fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Petrol price hit a 13-month high of Rs 80.87 per litre in Mumbai on January 2, according to a notification on Indian Oil Corporation's website.

Diesel is retailing at Rs 71.43 per litre in Mumbai.

Fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in India.

Close

In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 75.25 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 68.10 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 77.87 per litre while diesel costs Rs 70.49 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 78.20 per litre and diesel for Rs 71.98 per litre.

Fuel prices are determined broadly by international crude oil rates and the rupee-dollar foreign exchange rates.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 08:48 pm

tags #Petrol price

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.