Petrol price in Mumbai hits 13-month high of Rs 80.87/litre, diesel at Rs 71.43

Petrol price hit a 13-month high of Rs 80.87 per litre in Mumbai on January 2, according to a notification on Indian Oil Corporation's website.

Diesel is retailing at Rs 71.43 per litre in Mumbai.

Fuel prices are revised on a daily basis in India.

In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 75.25 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 68.10 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 77.87 per litre while diesel costs Rs 70.49 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 78.20 per litre and diesel for Rs 71.98 per litre.