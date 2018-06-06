App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol price dips 71 paise, diesel 51 paise in 8 days; check latest fuel prices here

The decreasing price trend, which started on May 30, continued on Wednesday with the dip in prices of petrol by 11 paise and diesel by 8 paise in the national capital.

After touching fresh highs, prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi have dropped 71 paise and 51 paise, respectively, in eight days. The decreasing price trend, which started on May 30, continued on Wednesday with the dip in prices of petrol by 11 paise and diesel by 8 paise in the national capital.

In the updated price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation, petrol was to be sold at Rs 77.72 per litre from Rs 77.83 of Tuesday. Likewise, diesel was to be sold at Rs 68.80 per litre, down from Rs 68.88 on Tuesday.

Price of petrol remains the highest in Mumbai at Rs 85.54 per litre despite the 11 paise drop. Diesel dipped 8 paise to Rs 73.25 per litre in the financial capital.

Price of diesel remains the highest in Hyderabad at Rs 74.78 per litre. Petrol price was fixed at Rs 82.33 per litre there.

Here are petrol and diesel prices in several state capitals today:

Kolkata: Petrol – Rs 80.37/ltr; Diesel – Rs 71.35/ltr

Chennai: Petrol - Rs 80.68/ltr; Diesel – Rs 72.64/ltr

Bangalore: Petrol - Rs 78.99/ltr; Diesel – Rs 69.98/ltr

Chandigarh: Petrol – Rs 74.75/ltr; Diesel – Rs 66.81/ltr

Jaipur: Petrol – Rs 80.49/ltr; Diesel – Rs 73.26/ltr

Lucknow: Petrol - 78.26/ltr; Diesel – Rs 68.96/ltr

Patna: Petrol – Rs 83.19/ltr; Diesel – Rs 73.49/ltr

Raipur: Petrol – Rs 78.10/ltr; Diesel – Rs 74.27/ltr

Srinagar: Petrol – Rs 82.11/ltr; Diesel – Rs 72.18/ltr

 
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 10:35 am

