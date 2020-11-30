PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol price at Rs 89/litre in Mumbai, cost of diesel at Rs 72.42/litre in Delhi

Petrol, diesel price today: While the prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged in Mumbai and Delhi on November 30, they fell marginally in Gurugram, Noida and Chennai.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image (Reuters)
Representative image (Reuters)

The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi and Mumbai remained unchanged on November 30 as compared to the previous day.

While the price of diesel in the national capital was Rs 72.42 per litre, petrol price was Rs 82.34 per litre. In the financial capital, the price of petrol per litre stood at Rs 89.02. The price of diesel per litre stood at Rs 78.97.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the price of both, petrol and diesel, fell marginally in Haryana’s Gurugram, Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Close
Here are the petrol and diesel prices in major cities (November 30, 2020):
CityPetrol PriceDiesel Price
New DelhiRs 82.34Rs 72.42
MumbaiRs 89.02Rs 78.97
KolkataRs 83.87Rs 75.99
ChennaiRs 85.31Rs 77.84
BengaluruRs 85.09Rs 76.77
HyderabadRs 85.64Rs 79.02
JaipurRs 89.63Rs 81.47
ThiruvananthapuramRs 84.59Rs 78.36
PatnaRs 85.02Rs 77.88
LucknowRs 82.55Rs 72.76
 
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 08:51 am

tags #Commodities #diesel #Economy #India #petrol

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.