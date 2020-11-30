Petrol price at Rs 89/litre in Mumbai, cost of diesel at Rs 72.42/litre in Delhi

The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi and Mumbai remained unchanged on November 30 as compared to the previous day.

While the price of diesel in the national capital was Rs 72.42 per litre, petrol price was Rs 82.34 per litre. In the financial capital, the price of petrol per litre stood at Rs 89.02. The price of diesel per litre stood at Rs 78.97.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), the price of both, petrol and diesel, fell marginally in Haryana’s Gurugram, Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Chennai, Tamil Nadu.