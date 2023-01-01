 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Petrol, diesel sales surge in December as economy picks up momentum

PTI
Jan 01, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST

Petrol sales soared 8.6 per cent to 2.76 million tonnes in December, as compared to 2.54 million tonnes of consumption in the same month last year.

Representative image

India's petrol and diesel demand soared in December as increased consumption in the agriculture sector helped build on the momentum generated by the festive season, preliminary industry data showed on Sunday.

Sales were 13.3 per cent higher than in COVID-marred December 2020 and 23.2 per cent more than in pre-pandemic December 2019.

Month-on-month, the demand was up 3.7 per cent on the high base festive season created since October.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Dec 30, 2022

Friday, 30th December, 2022
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Dec 30, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Friday, 30th December, 2022
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Dec 30, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, posted a 13 per cent rise in sales in December to 7.3 million tonnes, as compared to the same month last year.

Consumption was up 14.8 per cent over December 2020 and 11.3 per cent higher than pre-COVID 2019.