you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol, diesel prices up nearly Rs 5 per litre after ninth straight raise on June 15

After the ninth straight increase today, petrol price in Delhi was at Rs 76.26 per litre from Rs 75.78, while diesel rate was at Rs 74.26 a litre from Rs 74.03

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Petrol and diesel prices were raised for the ninth straight on June 15 as oil companies continued to align retail rates to costs after an 82-day hiatus during the lockdown. Petrol price was raised by 48 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise a litre taking the total increase so far to around Rs 5 per litre.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 76.26 per litre from Rs 75.78, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 74.26 a litre from Rs 74.03, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

In nine hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.87 a litre.

related news

The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

Oil PSUs Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers adjusted them against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of fall in international oil prices.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 10:00 am

tags #diesel price #Petrol price

