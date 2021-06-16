Petrol, diesel prices today on June 16: Prices hiked again to reach historic high, check rates in your city

Prices of petrol and diesel differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (Representative image)

After a day of pause, petrol prices were hiked again by 22 to 25 paise, while and diesel prices were increased by 12 to 14 paise on June 16, taking fuel prices across the country to a historic high, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 102.82 a litre in Mumbai, with an increase of 24 paise from the previous day price of Rs 102.58 per litre. The city, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark.

Diesel also increased by 14 paise to retail at Rs 94.84 per litre in the financial capital, up from Rs 94.70 per litre.

In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel increased by 25 paise and 13 paise respectively. The price hike led to a litre of petrol retailing at 96.66 and diesel at Rs 87.41 in the national capital.

Chennai also saw an increase in fuel prices with petrol rising near to Rs 98 per litre and diesel crossing Rs 92 for a litre with the hike of 22 paise and 12 paise, respectively. The price of petrol was Rs 97.91 per litre and that of diesel was Rs 92.04 per litre in Chennai.

In Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 96.58 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.25 per litre following the price rise on the day.

Petrol is above Rs 100 per litre mark in seven states and union territories, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Oil companies revise the rates of petrol and diesel on the daily basis based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.