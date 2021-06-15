Petrol, diesel prices today on June 15: Fuel prices unchanged after record high, check rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (Representative Image)

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on June 15 after reaching new record highs on the previous day, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

As the prices did not change on the day, petrol remained sold at Rs 102.58 per litre while diesel at Rs 94.70 per litre in Mumbai. Maharashtra’s capital, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark.

Similarly, in Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata, both the fuels continued to be retailed at the previous day’s rate.

In the national capital, a litre of petrol cost Rs 96.41, while diesel priced at Rs 87.28.

The price of petrol was Rs 97.69 per litre and that of diesel was Rs 91.92 per litre in Chennai.

The fuel prices also remained the same in Kolkata where a litre of petrol was cost at Rs 96.34 while that of diesel priced at Rs 90.12.

Petrol is above Rs 100 per litre mark in seven states and union territories, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Oil companies revise the rates of petrol and diesel on the daily basis based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.