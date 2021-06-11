Petrol, diesel prices today on June 11: Petrol goes past Rs 102 in Mumbai, check rates in your city

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (Representative image)

After a day of pause, petrol and diesel prices were hiked again by 28 to 30 paise on June 11, taking fuel prices across the country to a historic high. The increase on the day was the 23rd rise in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in some states.

Petrol price crossed Rs 102 a litre in Mumbai with an increase of 28 paise, while diesel price increased by 30 paise. With the latest revision, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 102.04 in the financial capital, while that diesel priced at Rs 94.15, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Maharashtra’s capital, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark.

In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel increased by 29 paise and 28 paise respectively. The price hike led a litre of petrol retailing at 95.85 and diesel at Rs 86.75 in the national capital.

The fuel prices revised to Rs 97.19 per litre for petrol and Rs 91.42 per litre for diesel in Chennai.

In Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 95.80 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.60 per litre following the price rise on the day.

Petrol is above Rs 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.