Petrol, diesel prices today on June 10: Fuel prices unchanged after record high, check rates in your city

Petrol is above Rs 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh. (Representative Image)

Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on June 10 after reaching new record highs on the previous day. The increase on June 9 was the 22nd rise in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in some states.

As the prices did not change on the day, petrol price remained at Rs 95.56 per litre while diesel at Rs 86.47 per litre in Delhi.

Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, both the fuels continued to be sold at previous day’s rate.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol cost Rs 101.76, while diesel priced at Rs 93.85. Maharashtra’s capital, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark.

The price of petrol was Rs 96.94 per litre and that of diesel was Rs 91.15 per litre in Chennai.

The fuel prices also remained the same in Kolkata where a litre of petrol was cost at Rs 95.52 while that of diesel priced at Rs 89.32.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Meanwhile, Congress will hold symbolic protests at petrol pumps across the country on June 11 against the rise in fuel prices and demanding its withdrawal. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, in a statement, said during these symbolic protests, issues of public interest such as the problems being faced by the public due to the spiralling prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, the unprecedented economic slowdown, the rising unemployment and skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities will be highlighted.

