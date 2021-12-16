MARKET NEWS

English
Petrol, diesel prices today on December 16: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices today: In Delhi, petrol retails for Rs 95.41 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Petrol, diesel prices remained unchanged across metros for over a month on December 16 after the Centre reduced the excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs.

The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. Following this, many states and union territories have cut value-added tax (VAT) to give further reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail prices.

In Delhi, petrol retails for Rs 95.41 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre in the national capital.

Similarly, with no changes in prices, petrol in Mumbai costs Rs 109.98 a litre, diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 94.14 per litre on the day.

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at the same price of Rs 101.40. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 per litre.

The excise duty cut was the highest-ever reduction in excise duty. Reducing the excise duty, the union government also urged states to commensurately reduce or value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

The states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits are Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

States that have so far not lowered VAT include Congress and its allies ruled Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

Congress-ruled Punjab has seen the biggest reduction in the price of petrol in the country after it cut local sales tax or VAT the most while UT of Ladakh witnessed the largest reduction in diesel rates for the same reason.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #diesel price #India #Petrol price
first published: Dec 16, 2021 08:13 am

