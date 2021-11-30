Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: No change in fuel rates for 26th straight day

So far, 27 states and union territories have cut VAT on petrol and diesel prices to give further reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail rates of the two fuels. (Representative image)

Fuel prices stayed unchanged on Tuesday – 26 days in a row since the Centre cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 a litre to bring down record-high retail fuel prices.

Petrol is selling in Delhi for Rs 103.97 a litre, while diesel stayed unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre on the day.

The petrol price remained unchanged in Mumbai too and retailed at Rs 109.98 a litre. On May 29, Mumbai became the first metro in the country where petrol was retailed above Rs 100 per litre. Diesel price also remained the same and sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre.

Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at the same price of Rs 101.40. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 per litre.

The excise duty cut was the highest-ever reduction in excise duty. Reducing the excise duty, the union government also urged states to commensurately reduce or value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Following this, 27 states and union territories have cut VAT to give further reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail prices. The states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits are Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

States that have so far not lowered the VAT include states ruled by the Congress and its allies such as Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. AAP-ruled Delhi, Trinamool Congress-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

Congress-ruled Punjab has seen the biggest reduction in the price of petrol in the country after it cut local sales tax or VAT the most while UT of Ladakh witnessed the largest reduction in diesel rates for the same reason.