Petrol, diesel prices on July 22: Fuel prices remain stable; check rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Petrol, diesel price today | Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Representative image: Juan Fernandez via Unsplash

Petrol and diesel prices remained stable on July 22. The last increase in price on July 18 had taken the petrol price in Delhi closer to Rs 102 per litre mark.

While the petrol price in the national capital stands at Rs 101.84 a litre, diesel retails at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation Limited's (IOCL) price listing.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs 107.83 a litre. Diesel price has reached to 97.45 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital. Mumbai, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre.

With no change in prices, petrol and diesel cost Rs 102.08 and 93.02, respectively, in Kolkata.

In Chennai, people shell out Rs 102.49 for a litre of petrol, while diesel costs Rs 94.39 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The relentless price increase has pushed petrol rates above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in most places in 15 states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab and at a couple of districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Rates are also above the sensitive Rs 100 per litre level in four Union Territories including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, is above that level in some places in Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

As much as 55 percent of the retail selling price of petrol in Delhi is made up of taxes (Rs 32.90 a litre excise duty collected by the central government and Rs 22.80 VAT levied by the state government). Half of the diesel price is made up of taxes (Rs 31.80 central excise and Rs 13.04 state VAT).