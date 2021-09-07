Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates unchanged; check prices in your city

Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Petrol and diesel prices remained stable across metros on September 7 after witnessing a marginal cut two days ago. With no change, the price of petrol remained Rs 101.19 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 88.62/litre.

Accordingly, the petrol continues to retail at Rs 107.26/litre in Mumbai, as per Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer.

The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100/litre. Meanwhile, diesel costs Rs Rs 96.19/litre in Mumbai.

In Kolkata, people have to shell out Rs 101.62/litre and Rs 91.71/litre of petrol and diesel, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol retails at Rs 98.96/litre, while diesel costs Rs 93.26/litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates of petrol and diesel are to be reviewed and revised by them on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from morning at 6 am.

The daily review and revision of prices is based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.