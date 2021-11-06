Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates steady after excise duty cut

Representative Image

Petrol and diesel prices remained static for the second day in a row after the Centre cut excise duty on fuel to reduce the rates from all-time highs. In Delhi, petrol continues to retail for Rs 103.97, while diesel costs Rs 86.67.

The government had slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 10 on the eve of Diwali. This announcement was matched by at least 22 states and Union Territories cutting VAT rates in different proportions.

Following this, petrol price was cut in the range of Rs 5.7 to Rs 6.35 per litre across the country and diesel rates by Rs 11.16 to Rs 12.88 on November 4 as oil companies passed on a record reduction in excise duty rates to consumers.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices remained steady at Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively.

The petrol and diesel prices also remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at the same price of Rs 101.40. Diesel price also remained static at Rs 91.43 per litre.

The excise duty cut was the highest-ever reduction in excise duty. It rolls back a part of the Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel effected between March 2020 and May 2020 to avoid passing on to consumers the sharp fall in international oil prices at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That hike in excise duty had taken central taxes on petrol to their highest level of Rs 32.9 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 31.8 a litre.

After the Centre’s announcement, many states announced a cut in VAT rates.

Petrol price has been further reduced by as much as Rs 8.7 per litre and diesel by Rs 9.52 in BJP ruled states and UTs - from Ladakh to Puducherry - as they matched the central government's announcement of a cut in excise duty with slashing of local sales tax (VAT) rates.

The states and UTs that extended additional VAT benefits include Karnataka, Puducherry, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Assam, Sikkim, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Ladakh.