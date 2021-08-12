MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain static; check prices in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on August 12: In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged and retails at Rs 107.83 a litre.

Moneycontrol News
August 12, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices remained static for the 26th consecutive day on August 12. Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel is also being sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged and retails at Rs 107.83 a litre. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre. Diesel price also remained the same being sold at Rs 97.45 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

The fuel prices remain unchanged in Kolkata, where a litre of petrol and diesel prices were Rs 102.08 and 93.02, respectively.

Chennai also retailed a litre of petrol at the same price - Rs 102.49. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 94.39 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Since April 2020, petrol prices have increased by Rs 32.25 per litre from Rs 69.59 a litre to Rs 101.84 a litre now in Delhi. Similarly, diesel prices during the period have increased by Rs 27.58 per litre from Rs 62.29 to Rs 89.87 a litre in the national capital.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The price increase since May has pushed petrol rates above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in most places in 15 states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab and at a couple of districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Rates are also above the sensitive Rs 100 per litre level in four Union Territories including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, is above that level in some places in Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.
first published: Aug 12, 2021 07:47 am

