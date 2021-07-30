MARKET NEWS

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices remain at record highs; check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on July 30: With no change in prices on July 30, in Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre

Moneycontrol News
July 30, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (Representative image)

The oil marketing companies (OMC) continued the pause on fuel price revision for the 13th consecutive day, the longest period in weeks. The pause comes amid the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament.

With no change in prices on July 30, in Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel is also being sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre.

The pump price of fuel has been static since July 18.

In Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed Rs 100 mark for the first time on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel in the city is also at Rs 97.45, the highest among metros.

Petrol prices in all metros have now crossed Rs 100 per litre mark.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Jul 23, 2021

Friday, 23rd July, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jul 23, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    108
Friday, 23rd July, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jul 23, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    98
The fuel prices remain unchanged in Kolkata, where the prices of a litre of petrol and diesel were Rs 102.08 and 93.02, respectively.

People in Chennai have to shell out Rs 102.49 for a litre of petrol. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 94.39 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

The week long price pause comes after fuel prices increased on 41 days and remained unchanged on 48 days since May 1.

The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel price has increased by Rs 9.14 per litre in the national capital.

Since April 2020, petrol prices have increased by Rs 32.25 per litre from Rs 69.59 a litre to Rs 101.84 a litre now in Delhi.

Similarly, diesel prices during the period has increased by Rs 27.58 per litre from Rs 62.29 to Rs 89.87 a litre in the national capital.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The relentless price increase has pushed petrol rates above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in most places in 15 states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab and at a couple of districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Rates are also above the sensitive Rs 100 per litre level in four Union Territories including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, is above that level in some places in Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #diesel price #India #Petrol price #trending
first published: Jul 30, 2021 08:06 am

