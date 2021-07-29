Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices remain at record highs; check rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (Representative image)

Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain at record highs on July 29 with no reduction in sight. The prices were last hiked 12 days ago. The pause, longest since the Oil Marketing Companies ended the hiatus after the assembly election result, comes amid the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament.

The last increase took the petrol price in Delhi near Rs 102 per litre mark. The petrol price in New Delhi has soared to Rs 101.84 a litre while diesel retails at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation Limited's (IOCL) price listing.

In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged and costs Rs 107.83 a litre. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre.

Diesel price also remained the same being sold at Rs 97.45 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

The fuel prices remain unchanged in Kolkata, where the prices of a litre of petrol and diesel were Rs 102.08 and 93.02, respectively.

People in Chennai have to shell out Rs 102.49 for a litre of petrol. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 94.39 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on July 28 said in the Rajya Sabha that the price of petrol has risen by up to Rs 18.97 and the price of diesel has risen by up to Rs 17.51 in the last six months.

The biggest increase in the price of petrol in the past six months has been seen in Goa - Rs 18.97, Manipur - Rs 18.93, Telangana - Rs 18.77, Karnataka - Rs 18.74 and Madhya Pradesh - Rs 18.70.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Domestic fuel rates are benchmarked to international oil prices as India is 85 percent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs. International rates have surged since last month on a rebound in consumption.

The relentless price increase has pushed petrol rates above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in most places in 15 states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab and at a couple of districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Rates are also above the sensitive Rs 100 per litre level in four Union Territories including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, is above that level in some places in Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.