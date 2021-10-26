MARKET NEWS

Petrol, diesel prices stay unchanged at record highs for the second day

Delhi retails petrol for Rs 107.59 a litre, Mumbai at Rs 113.46; diesel stays at a peak of Rs 96.32 and Rs 104.38 in the two cities.

Moneycontrol News
October 26, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. (Representative image)

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the second consecutive day on October 26 after scaling record highs across the country, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

The last increase on October 24 took the price of petrol in Delhi to its highest-ever level of Rs 107.59 a litre. The price remained the same on October 26. Diesel price stayed unchanged at Rs 96.32 per litre on the day.

In Mumbai, fuel prices witnessed a similar trend. The petrol price remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 113.46 a litre. On May 29, Mumbai became the first metro in the country where petrol was retailed above Rs 100 per litre. Diesel price also remained the same and sold at Rs 104.38 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 108.11 per litre and Rs 99.43 per litre, respectively.

Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at the same price of Rs 104.52. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 100.59 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Petrol price has been hiked on 21 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by Rs 6.4 a litre. Diesel rates have been increased by Rs 7.70 per litre in 24 hikes since September 24.

While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities in the country, diesel has touched that level in over one-and-a-half dozen states and Union Territories from Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu. West Bengal on October 24 became the latest state to have the nation's most used fuel above that level. Purulia, Krishnanagar, Baharampur and Cooch Behar districts of the state had diesel sold above Rs 100-a-litre mark.

Earlier, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 per litre during this period.

Amid the rising fuel prices, petrol pump dealers in Bikaner division of Rajasthan close to Punjab and Haryana borders went on indefinite strike to press for their demands, including immediate reduction of 6 percent VAT on diesel levied during COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to four districts under Bikaner division namely Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar, petrol pumps in a few more districts like Jhunjhunu, Pali and Jalore also remained closed in support of the demands. A few pumps in Jaisalmer and Nagaur participated partially in the strike by closing for 2 hours.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that he has asked his officials to work on a proposal to provide approval to small Dhaba owners to build petrol pumps and toilets along the highways.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Oct 26, 2021 07:38 am

