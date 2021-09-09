MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on September 9: Check rates here

In Delhi, petrol continues to retail at Rs 101.19/litre, while diesel costs Rs 88.62/litre, as per Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer.

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
The fuel prices remain unchanged in Kolkata too, where a litre of petrol and diesel prices were Rs 101.62 and 9.71, respectively. (Image: Shutterstock)

The fuel prices remain unchanged in Kolkata too, where a litre of petrol and diesel prices were Rs 101.62 and 9.71, respectively. (Image: Shutterstock)

Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country for the fourth consecutive day on September 9. With no change, the price of petrol stands at Rs 107.26 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel costs Rs 96.19/litre in the financial capital.

The city, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100/litre.

In Delhi, petrol continues to retail at Rs 101.19/litre, while diesel costs Rs 88.62/litre, as per Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Kolkata, people have to shell out Rs 101.62/litre and Rs 91.71/litre of petrol and diesel, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol retails at Rs 98.96/litre, while diesel costs Rs 93.26/litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Sep 07, 2021

Tuesday, 07th September, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Sep 07, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    107
Tuesday, 07th September, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Sep 07, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    96
Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates of petrol and diesel are to be reviewed and revised on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from the morning at 6 am.

India is near 85 percent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices. Brent was down 18 cents, or 0.25 percent to $72.42 a barrel at 0107 GMT and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gave up 17 cents, or 0.25 percent, to $69.13 a barrel.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Tags: #diesel #diesel price #India #Petrol price
first published: Sep 9, 2021 09:31 am

