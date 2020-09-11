Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged across metro cities

Fuel prices across Indian metropolitan cities remain unchanged on September 11, after costs were cut the previous day, according to data from the Indian Oil Corporation website.

In Delhi, petrol currently costs Rs 81.99 per litre, while the price of diesel is Rs 73.05 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices in the national capital fell by 9 paise and 12 paise respectively on September 10.

Petrol and diesel prices were cut by 5 paise and 12 respectively in Mumbai on September 10. Petrol now costs Rs 88.64 per litre in the city, and diesel is priced at Rs 79.57 per litre

In cities such as Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, diesel rates were cut by 1 paise, 11 paise, 9 paise, and 12 paise respectively.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel at metro cities:

> Delhi : Petrol - Rs 81.99 per litre; Diesel - Rs 73.05 per litre

> Mumbai: Petrol - Rs 88.64 per litre; Diesel - Rs 79.57 per litre

> Kolkata: Petrol - Rs 83.49 per litre; Diesel - Rs 76.55 per litre

> Chennai: Petrol - Rs 84.96 per litre; Diesel - Rs 78.38 per litre

> Hyderabad: Petrol - Rs 85.21 per litre; Diesel - Rs 79.62 per litre

> Bengaluru: Petrol - Rs 84.66 per litre; Diesel - Rs 77.34 per litre

> Noida: Petrol - Rs 82.29 per litre; Diesel - Rs 73.36 per litre

Crude oil prices extended losses on September 10, due to a rise in US stockpiles and weaker demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Reuters report, Brent crude was down or 0.2 percent, at $39.98 a barrel by 0110 GMT, while US crude fell by 2 cents at $37.28 a barrel.