Petrol, Diesel Prices: Rates remain unchanged since duty cuts, 10 days on

Representative Image

Prices of petrol and diesel remained stable for the tenth day in a row on November 14.

The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to contain a wild spike in fuel prices. Petrol price was subsequently cut in the range of Rs 5.7 to Rs 6.35 per litre across the country and diesel by Rs 11.16 to Rs 12.88 on November 4 as oil companies passed on a record reduction in excise duty rates to consumers.

The November 4 cut softened the price of petrol in Delhi to Rs 103.97 a litre. The rate remained at that till date, while diesel price continued at Rs 86.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol was retailed at Rs 109.98 a litre, while diesel at Rs 94.14 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre.

Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at the same price of Rs 101.40, while diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 per litre.

After invoking the highest-ever reduction in excise duty, the government urged states to commensurately reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on the fuels to give relief to consumers.

The total incidence of taxes on petrol has since come down to 50 percent and that on diesel to 40 percent.

The retail price of petrol and diesel is decided after adding Central excise, commission paid to dealers and VAT to basic oil prices. The basic oil price is the prevailing international benchmark rate plus freight.

(With inputs from PTI)