MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Petrol, diesel prices raised for 11th straight day, breaches 90-mark in Delhi

Petrol prices are at an all-time high in the country, even crossing the Rs 100 mark in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan and Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News
February 19, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

For the 11th consecutive day, fuel prices across the country were upped on February 19, pushing the cost of petrol past the Rs 90 mark in the national capital. In parts of states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh its already above the 100 mark.

In Delhi, the cost of petrol has been raised by 31 paise to Rs 90.19 per litre, and the diesel rate is hiked by 33 paise to Rs 80.60 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website.

Petrol prices are at an all-time high in many parts of the country, even crossing the Rs 100 mark in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan and Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh.

In Sri Ganganagar, petrol now costs Rs 100.82 per litre and Diesel Rs 92.83 per litre. In Annupur, the price of petrol is now Rs 100.57 per litre, and the diesel rate is Rs 91.04 per litre.

Crude oil prices saw a decline on February 18 after crossing $65 a barrel, as harsh cold weather in Texas and other US southern states caused concerns over output.

Close

Related stories

Brent crude futures had fallen 1.7 percent, to $62.86 a barrel on February 18, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 2 percent to $59.31 a barrel, Reuters reported.

Take a look a the fuel prices in major Indian cities:

> Delhi - Petrol: Rs 90.19 per litre, Diesel: Rs 80.60 per litre

> Mumbai - Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre, Diesel: Rs 87.67 per litre

> Chennai - Petrol: Rs 92.25 per litre, Diesel: Rs 85.63 per litre

> Ahmedabad - Petrol: Rs 87.36 per litre, Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

> Kolkata - Petrol: Rs 91.41 per litre, Diesel: Rs 84.19 per litre
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #diesel #petrol
first published: Feb 19, 2021 08:48 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.