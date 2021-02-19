Petrol, diesel prices raised for 11th straight day, breaches 90-mark in Delhi

For the 11th consecutive day, fuel prices across the country were upped on February 19, pushing the cost of petrol past the Rs 90 mark in the national capital. In parts of states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh its already above the 100 mark.

In Delhi, the cost of petrol has been raised by 31 paise to Rs 90.19 per litre, and the diesel rate is hiked by 33 paise to Rs 80.60 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website.

Petrol prices are at an all-time high in many parts of the country, even crossing the Rs 100 mark in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan and Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh.

In Sri Ganganagar, petrol now costs Rs 100.82 per litre and Diesel Rs 92.83 per litre. In Annupur, the price of petrol is now Rs 100.57 per litre, and the diesel rate is Rs 91.04 per litre.

Crude oil prices saw a decline on February 18 after crossing $65 a barrel, as harsh cold weather in Texas and other US southern states caused concerns over output.

Brent crude futures had fallen 1.7 percent, to $62.86 a barrel on February 18, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 2 percent to $59.31 a barrel, Reuters reported.

Take a look a the fuel prices in major Indian cities:

> Delhi - Petrol: Rs 90.19 per litre, Diesel: Rs 80.60 per litre

> Mumbai - Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre, Diesel: Rs 87.67 per litre

> Chennai - Petrol: Rs 92.25 per litre, Diesel: Rs 85.63 per litre

> Ahmedabad - Petrol: Rs 87.36 per litre, Diesel: Rs 86.80 per litre

> Kolkata - Petrol: Rs 91.41 per litre, Diesel: Rs 84.19 per litre