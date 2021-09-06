MARKET NEWS

Petrol, diesel prices on September 6: Fuel rates unchanged across metro cities; check rates in your city

Fuel prices were last hiked on July 17. Before that, the price of petrol was raised by Rs 11.44 per litre between May 4 and July 17, while the diesel rate was increased by Rs 9.14.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST
On September 5, the price of petrol was cut by 15 paise and 14 paise in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. (Representative image)



Fuel prices were unchanged across metro cities on September 6, a day after rates were cut. In Delhi, petrol currently costs Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 88.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol rate is Rs 107.26 per litre and the diesel rate is Rs 96.19 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

Fuel prices remain the same in Chennai, too, where petrol costs Rs 98.96 per litre, and the diesel rate is Rs 93.26 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel cost Rs 101.62 per litre and Rs 91.71 per litre, respectively.

On September 5, the price of petrol was cut by 15 paise and 14 paise in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. The revision had come after three days of stability in fuel prices.

On September 1, oil marketing companies (OMCs) revised fuel rates after keeping them unchanged for seven days. The price of petrol was cut by 10-15 paise across metro cities, while the cost of diesel was lowered by 14-15 paise.

Fuel prices were last hiked on July 17. Before that, the price of petrol was raised by Rs 11.44 per litre between May 4 and July 17, while the diesel rate was increased by Rs 9.14. This caused the price of petrol to cross the psychological Rs 100 mark in many cities and towns across the country.

Fuel rates differ from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates of petrol and diesel are to be reviewed and revised on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from the morning at 6 am.
