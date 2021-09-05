Petrol, diesel prices on September 5: Fuel rates cut across metros; check revised prices

Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Prices of petrol and diesel were cut across metros on September 5. With a marginal cut of 19 paise, the price of petrol reduced to Rs 101.19 per litre in Delhi, while diesel price dropped to Rs 88.62 per litre, down from Rs 88.77 on the previous day.

Accordingly, the petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 107.26/litre, a reduction of 14 paise from the previous rate of Rs 107.39, as per Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer.

The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100/litre.

Diesel prices in Mumbai were revised to Rs 96.19 on September 5.

The fuel prices were revised in Kolkata too, where a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 101.62 and 91.71, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol dropped below Rs 99 to retail at Rs 98.96/litre, while diesel costs Rs 93.26/litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Petrol and diesel prices were last cut on September 1 after remaining static for seven days. The petrol prices had dropped by 10 to 15 paise, while diesel price decreased by 14 to 15 paise on the first day of the month.

Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates of petrol and diesel are to be reviewed and revised by them on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from morning at 6 am.

The daily review and revision of prices is based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.