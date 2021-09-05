MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Petrol, diesel prices on September 5: Fuel rates cut across metros; check revised prices

The petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 107.26, a reduction of 14 paise from the previous rate of Rs 107.39.

Moneycontrol News
September 05, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Prices of petrol and diesel were cut across metros on September 5. With a marginal cut of 19 paise, the price of petrol reduced to Rs 101.19 per litre in Delhi, while diesel price dropped to Rs 88.62 per litre, down from Rs 88.77 on the previous day.

Accordingly, the petrol price in Mumbai stood at Rs 107.26/litre, a reduction of 14 paise from the previous rate of Rs 107.39, as per Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer.

The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100/litre.

Diesel prices in Mumbai were revised to Rs 96.19 on September 5.

The fuel prices were revised in Kolkata too, where a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 101.62 and 91.71, respectively.

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates Sep 03, 2021

Friday, 03rd September, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Sep 03, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    107
View more

Friday, 03rd September, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Sep 03, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    96
View more
Show

Related stories

In Chennai, petrol dropped below Rs 99 to retail at Rs 98.96/litre, while diesel costs Rs 93.26/litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Petrol and diesel prices were last cut on September 1 after remaining static for seven days. The petrol prices had dropped by 10 to 15 paise, while diesel price decreased by 14 to 15 paise on the first day of the month.

Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates of petrol and diesel are to be reviewed and revised by them on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from morning at 6 am.

The daily review and revision of prices is based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #diesel price #India #Petrol price
first published: Sep 5, 2021 07:58 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.