Petrol, diesel prices on September 24: Diesel price increased, petrol unchanged; check rates in your city

The diesel prices increased by 20 to 22 paise across the country on September 24, according to a price notification by state-run oil companies. The hike in prices came for the first time after July 15. The petrol price, however, remained unchanged for the 19th consecutive day.

The diesel price increased by 22 paise in Mumbai, which revised the retail price of the fuel to Rs 96.41 on the day. Petrol price remained the same and sold at Rs 107.26 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

In Delhi, fuel prices witnessed a similar trend as the diesel price increased by 20 paise while the rate of petrol kept unchanged. With this revision, a litre of diesel sold at Rs 88.82 and petrol at Rs 101.19 in the national capital.

The diesel price increased in Kolkata too, where a litre of the fuel retailed at Rs 91.92, with an increase of 21 paise. Petrol price did not change in West Bengal’s capital and retailed at Rs 101.62 per litre.

Chennai also witnessed an increase of 20 paise in diesel prices, which took its rate to Rs 93.46 per litre. Petrol price remained at the previous price of Rs 98.96 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Before September 24 hike, retail prices of diesel was last increased on July 15. In case of petrol, the last hike was on July 17. Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rates had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period.

The price hike during this period pushed petrol prices above Rs 100-a-litre-mark in more than half of the country while diesel crossed that level in at least three states.

A day before the diesel rate hike, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that petrol prices in the country are not coming down as the states do not want to bring fuel under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

In a media interview, Puri said petrol prices crossed the Rs 100-mark in West Bengal as the TMC government is levying heavy taxes.