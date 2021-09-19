MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Petrol, diesel prices on September 19: Check rates in your city

In Mumbai, the petrol price remained static and retailed at Rs 107.26 a litre.

Moneycontrol News
September 19, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Petrol and diesel prices remained static across metros for the 14th consecutive day on September 19. Petrol price in Delhi remains at Rs 101.19 a litre and diesel costs Rs 88.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, fuel prices witnessed a similar trend. The petrol price remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 107.26 a litre. Diesel price also remained static at Rs 96.19 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

The fuel prices remain unchanged in Kolkata, too, where a litre of petrol and diesel were retailed at Rs 101.62 and 91.71, respectively.

Chennai also retailed a litre of petrol at the same price - Rs 98.96. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 93.26 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

India is near 85 percent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices. Price cuts thus follow international oil prices tumbling to their lowest level since May after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was set to start tapering asset purchases within months, hurting commodities and lifting the dollar.

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates Sep 17, 2021

Friday, 17th September, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Sep 17, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    107
View more

Friday, 17th September, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Sep 17, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    96
View more
Show

Related stories

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices may rise as international oil rates surge

Meanwhile, the GST Council has decided to continue keeping petrol and diesel out of the GST purview as subsuming the current excise duty and VAT into one national rate would impact revenues.

Including petrol and diesel under GST would have resulted in a reduction in near record-high rates.

Central excise and state VAT (Value Added Tax) make up for almost half of the retail selling price of petrol and diesel. Bringing them under the GST would impact revenue generation for the states.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Delhi #diesel price #India #mumbai #Petrol price
first published: Sep 19, 2021 08:22 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.