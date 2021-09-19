Petrol, diesel prices on September 19: Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Petrol and diesel prices remained static across metros for the 14th consecutive day on September 19. Petrol price in Delhi remains at Rs 101.19 a litre and diesel costs Rs 88.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, fuel prices witnessed a similar trend. The petrol price remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 107.26 a litre. Diesel price also remained static at Rs 96.19 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

The fuel prices remain unchanged in Kolkata, too, where a litre of petrol and diesel were retailed at Rs 101.62 and 91.71, respectively.

Chennai also retailed a litre of petrol at the same price - Rs 98.96. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 93.26 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

India is near 85 percent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices. Price cuts thus follow international oil prices tumbling to their lowest level since May after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was set to start tapering asset purchases within months, hurting commodities and lifting the dollar.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Sep 17, 2021 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Sep 17, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹107 107 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Sep 17, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹96 96 View more Show

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices may rise as international oil rates surge

Meanwhile, the GST Council has decided to continue keeping petrol and diesel out of the GST purview as subsuming the current excise duty and VAT into one national rate would impact revenues.

Including petrol and diesel under GST would have resulted in a reduction in near record-high rates.

Central excise and state VAT (Value Added Tax) make up for almost half of the retail selling price of petrol and diesel. Bringing them under the GST would impact revenue generation for the states.