you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Petrol, diesel prices on September 10: Check rates here

In Mumbai, petrol is currently priced at Rs 107.26 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 96.19 per litre.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
Fuel rates differ from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Fuel rates differ from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Fuel prices remain unchanged for the fifth consecutive day. In Delhi, the petrol rate stands at Rs 101.19 per litre, and diesel is priced at Rs 88.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is currently priced at Rs 107.26 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 96.19 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

Fuel prices remain the same in Chennai, too, where petrol costs Rs 98.96 per litre, and the diesel rate is Rs 93.26 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel cost Rs 101.62 per litre and Rs 91.71 per litre, respectively.

On September 5, the price of petrol was cut by 15 paise and 14 paise in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. The revision had come after three days of stability in fuel prices.

Fuel prices were last hiked on July 17. Before that, the price of petrol was raised by Rs 11.44 per litre between May 4 and July 17, while the diesel rate was increased by Rs 9.14. This caused the price of petrol to cross the psychological Rs 100 mark in many cities and towns across the country.

Fuel rates differ from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates of petrol and diesel are to be reviewed and revised on a daily basis. The new prices become effective from the morning at 6 am.
