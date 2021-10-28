MARKET NEWS

English
Petrol, diesel prices on October 28: Petrol crosses Rs 108 in Delhi, diesel above Rs 100 in Kolkata

In Mumbai, the price hike took the price of petrol to Rs 114.14 per litre and that of diesel to Rs 105.12 per litre.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. (Representative image)

Petrol and diesel prices increased for the second consecutive day to touch an all-time high across the country on October 28, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

With the latest revision of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol in Delhi crossed Rs 108-mark on the day. The fuel rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 108.29 a litre. Diesel price also increased by 35 paise and took the fuel rate to Rs 97.02 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the price hike took the petrol to Rs 114.14 per litre and that of diesel to Rs 105.12 per litre. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre.

Kolkata also witnessed a price hike and retailed a litre of petrol at Rs 108.78. Diesel price also increased and crossed Rs 100-mark. It was sold at Rs 100.14 per litre in West Bengal’s capital.

The fuel prices surged in Chennai too, where a litre of petrol and diesel were retailed at Rs 105.13 per litre and Rs 101.25 per litre, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Petrol price has been hiked on 23 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by Rs 7.09 a litre. Diesel rates have been increased by Rs 8.52 per litre in 25 hikes since September 24.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 per litre during this period.

Meanwhile, cooking gas LPG prices may be hiked next week after under-recovery on the fuel widened to over Rs 100 per cylinder, reported news agency PTI citing sources. According to the report, the sources said that the rate hike, including the quantum of increase, is dependent on government permission. If allowed, this will be the fifth increase in cooking gas rates across all categories of households using subsidised gas for cooking and heating purposes, non-subsidised fuel and industrial-sized gas.

LPG rates were last hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder on October 6, taking the total increase in rates since July to Rs 90 per 14.2-kg cylinder. Sources with direct knowledge of the matter said state-owned oil marketing companies have not been allowed to align retail selling price with the cost, and no government subsidy has so far been approved to bridge the gap.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Commodities #Current Affairs #diesel #diesel price #India #petrol #Petrol price
first published: Oct 28, 2021 07:40 am

