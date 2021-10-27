MARKET NEWS

English
Petrol, diesel prices on October 27: Fuel prices rise to fresh highs across country

Petrol prices today: Kolkata also witnessed a price hike of 34 paise and retailed a litre of petrol at Rs 108.45.

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. (Representative image)

After two days of pause, petrol prices increased by 31 to 35 paise per litre while diesel prices surged by 33 to 37 paise per litre across the country on October 27, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

With the latest revision of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol in the national capital rose to its fresh high of Rs 107.94 a litre. Diesel price also increased by 35 paise and took the fuel rate to Rs 96.67 per litre in the financial capital.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is retailed at Rs 113.80, up by 34 paise. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre. Diesel price also increased by 37 paise and sold at Rs 104.75 per litre in the city.

Kolkata also witnessed a price hike of 34 paise and retailed a litre of petrol at Rs 108.45. Diesel price also increased by 35 paise and reached inches closer to Rs 100-mark. It was sold at Rs 99.78 per litre in West Bengal’s capital.

The fuel prices surged in Chennai too, where a litre of petrol and diesel were retailed at Rs 104.83 per litre and Rs 100.92 per litre, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over one-and-a-half dozen states and union territories from Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu. On October 24, West Bengal became the latest state to have the nation's most used fuel above that level. Purulia, Krishnanagar, Baharampur and Cooch Behar districts of the state had diesel above Rs 100-a-litre mark.

Petrol price has been hiked on 22 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended.

Earlier, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 per litre during this period.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Commodities #Current Affairs #diesel #diesel price #India #petrol #Petrol price
first published: Oct 27, 2021 08:02 am

