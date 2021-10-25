Petrol, diesel prices on October 25: Fuel prices remain at record highs; check rates in your city

Representative Image

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady on October 25 after hikes on five consecutive days. Fuel prices were increased on October 24 by 35 paise per litre each, pushing rates to record high across the country.

With the last increase, the price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 107.59 a litre and diesel costs Rs 96.32 per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, petrol is now being sold at Rs 113.46 per litre and diesel at Rs 104.38 per litre. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre.

A litre of petrol retails at Rs 108.11 in Kolkata, while diesel is closer to Rs 100-mark. It is being sold at Rs 99.43 per litre in West Bengal’s capital.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol and diesel retail at Rs 104.52 per litre and Rs 100.59 per litre, respectively.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over a dozen states.

Petrol price has been hiked on 21 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. Diesel rates have been increased 23 times since then.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 per litre during this period.