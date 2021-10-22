Petrol, diesel prices on October 22: Petrol rate nears Rs 107/litre in Delhi after fresh hike

Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across metros for the third consecutive day on October 22. With the fresh revision, the price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 106.89 a litre

Diesel also touched fresh high to retail at Rs 95.62 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 112.78 up from Rs 112.44 the day before. Diesel is sold at Rs 103.63 per litre in Maharashtra's capital.

Fuel prices witnessed a similar trend in Kolkata, where a litre of petrol and diesel were retailed at Rs 107.45 per litre and Rs 98.73 per litre, respectively.

Chennai also witnessed a price hike and now a litre of petrol costs Rs 103.92, while diesel costs Rs 99.92 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Oct 20, 2021 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Oct 20, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹112 112 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Oct 20, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹103 103 View more Show

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

With this rise, petrol is now at Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all state capitals while diesel has touched the level in over a dozen states/UT including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Goa and Ladakh.

Since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this is the 19th increase in petrol price and the 22nd time that diesel rates have gone up.

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers.