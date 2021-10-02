MARKET NEWS

Petrol, diesel prices on October 2: Fuel prices hiked for 3rd consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices today: The price of petrol was hiked to Rs 102.14 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 108.19 per litre in Mumbai

Moneycontrol News
October 02, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST
Representative Image

Fuel prices were hiked across metros for the third day in a row on October 2. With this second hike, the price of petrol and diesel have reached record levels across the country.

The price of petrol was hiked to Rs 102.14 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 108.19 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Diesel rates increased to Rs 90.47 a litre in Delhi and Rs 98.16 in Mumbai.

This is the fourth price increase in petrol since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision and the fifth in the case of diesel.

Read | Petrol, diesel prices on October 1: Fuel prices at record high after another hike

In Kolkata, people have to pay Rs 102.77 for litre of petrol and Rs 93.57 for diesel; while petrol price in Chennai was hiked to Rs 99.80, and diesel costs Rs 95.02 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

International oil prices are at three year high with global benchmark Brent trading at $78.64 per barrel.

This spurt in global rates led state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) to resume daily price revisions on September 24, ending the pause in rates that came into effect from September 5.

The fourth increase in its rates this week has sent petrol prices above Rs 100 in most major cities of the country. Similarly, seventh increase prices eight days has shot up diesel rates above Rs 100 mark in several cities in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) resumed daily price revisions on September 24 after international oil prices neared a three-year high. Global benchmark Brent crude is trading above USD 78 per barrel.

India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 percent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #diesel price #India #Petrol price
first published: Oct 2, 2021 08:05 am

