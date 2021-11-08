MARKET NEWS

English
Petrol, diesel prices on November 8: Fuel rates stay unchanged for 4th day in row

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST
Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at the same price of Rs 101.40. (Representative image)

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive day on November 8 after the Central government cut the excise duty on the two fuels to bring down retail rates from record highs, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. Following this, petrol price was cut in the range of Rs 5.7 to Rs 6.35 per litre across the country and diesel rates by Rs 11.16 to Rs 12.88 on November 4 as oil companies passed on a record reduction in excise duty rates to consumers.

The November 4 decline took the price of petrol in Delhi to Rs 103.97 a litre. The price remained the same on November 5. Diesel price stayed unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre on the day.

In Mumbai, fuel prices witnessed a similar trend. The petrol price remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 109.98 a litre. On May 29, Mumbai became the first metro in the country where petrol was retailed above Rs 100 per litre. Diesel price also remained the same and sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at the same price of Rs 101.40. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 per litre.

Also read | Total tax on petrol down to 50%, diesel to 40% after duty cuts

The excise duty cut was the highest-ever reduction in excise duty. Reducing the excise duty, the union government also urged states to commensurately reduce or value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

The total incidence of taxes on petrol has come down to 50 percent and that on diesel to 40 percent following a reduction in excise duty by the Central government, and by a slightly higher proportion in states that have also cut local sales tax VAT on the fuel.

Also read | Punjab slashes petrol price by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 5

The retail price of petrol and diesel is decided after adding Central excise, commission paid to dealers and VAT to basic oil prices.

The basic oil price is the prevailing international benchmark rate plus freight.
Moneycontrol News
#Business #Commodities #Current Affairs #diesel #diesel price #India #petrol #Petrol price
first published: Nov 8, 2021 07:38 am

