Petrol, diesel prices on November 24: Fuel rates remain unchanged for 20 day in row

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 20th consecutive day on November 24 after the Central government cut the excise duty on the two fuels to bring down retail rates from record highs, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. The November 4 decline took the price of petrol in Delhi to Rs 103.97 a litre. The price remained the same on November 24. Diesel price also stayed unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre on the day.

In Mumbai, fuel prices witnessed a similar trend. The petrol price remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 109.98 a litre. On May 29, Mumbai became the first metro in the country where petrol was retailed above Rs 100 per litre. Diesel price also remained the same and sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at the same price of Rs 101.40. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 per litre.