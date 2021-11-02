Petrol, diesel prices on November 2: Petrol crosses Rs 110 per litre in Delhi, diesel remains same

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation. (Representative image)

Petrol prices were hiked for the sixth straight day by 31 to 35 paise per litre, pushing pump rates to a new record high across the country on November 2. Diesel prices remained unchanged after increasing for five consecutive days.

In Delhi, with the latest revision of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol cross Rs 110. The fuel retailed at Rs 110.04 per litre in the national capital. There was no change in diesel price and it sold at November 1 price of Rs 98.42 per litre.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol was retailed at Rs 115. 85, up by 35 paise. It became the first metro in the country where petrol was sold for more than Rs 100 per litre on May 29. Diesel price remained the same and sold at Rs 106.62 per litre in the city on the day.

Kolkata recorded a price hike of 34 paise and retailed a litre of petrol at Rs 110. 49. Diesel price kept the same and sold at Rs 101.56 per litre.

The petrol prices surged in Chennai too, where a litre of petrol was retailed at Rs 106.66 per litre. Diesel price was unchanged at Rs 102.59 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

This is the sixth consecutive day of the price hike in petrol. There was no change in rates between October 25 and 27, prior to which prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre each on four straight days.

While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over one-and-a-half dozen states. Diesel rates crossed that level in places ranging from Jalandhar in Punjab to Gangtok in Sikkim.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and the cost of transportation. The twin factors led to petrol price crossing Rs 120 a litre mark in places such as Panna, Satna, Rewa, Shahdol, Chhindwara and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh. The same level has also been crossed in two border towns of Rajasthan - Ganganagar and Hanumangarh.

Petrol price has been hiked on 27 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by Rs 8.85 a litre.

Diesel rates have been increased by Rs 9.8 per litre in 29 hikes since September 24. Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 per litre during this period.