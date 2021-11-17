Petrol, diesel prices on November 17: Fuel rates unchanged for 13th straight day

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively. (Representative image)

After 13 days of excise duty cut on petrol and diesel by the Central government, the Rajasthan government on November 17 announced to slash value-added tax (VAT) to make the two fuels cheaper by Rs 4 per litre and Rs 5 per litre, respectively, from midnight.

"In the cabinet meeting today, it was unanimously decided to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol/diesel. After this, the rates will be reduced by Rs 4 per litre in petrol and Rs 5 per litre in diesel from 12 o'clock tonight, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

Prices of petrol and diesel, however, remained the same for the thirteenth day in a row on November 17 in the rest of the country after the Central government cut the excise duty on the two fuels to bring down retail rates from record highs, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. The November 4 decline took the price of petrol in Delhi to Rs 103.97 a litre. The price remained the same on November 15. Diesel price stayed unchanged at Rs 86.67 per litre on the day.

In Mumbai, fuel prices witnessed a similar trend. The petrol price remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 109.98 a litre. On May 29, Mumbai became the first metro in the country where petrol was retailed above Rs 100 per litre. Diesel price also remained the same and sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at the same price of Rs 101.40. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 per litre.

The excise duty cut was the highest-ever reduction in excise duty. Reducing the excise duty, the union government also urged states to commensurately reduce or value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Following this, 26 states and union territories have cut VAT to give further reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail prices. The states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits are Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagr Haveli, Chandigarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. States that have so far not lowered VAT include Congress and its allies ruled Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. AAP-ruled Delhi, TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

Congress-ruled Punjab has seen the biggest reduction in price of petrol in the country after it cut local sales tax or VAT the most while UT of Ladakh witnessed the largest reduction in diesel rates for the same reason.

Petrol price has been further reduced by as much as Rs 16.02 per litre and diesel by Rs 19.61 a litre as a result of the combined impact of the excise duty and VAT cut, according to price charts available from state-owned fuel retailers. Poll-bound Punjab has seen the most cut in petrol price of Rs 16.02 a litre, followed by UT of Ladakh with Rs 13.43 a litre and Karnataka (Rs 13.35).

The VAT reduction in Punjab is Rs 11.27 per litre on petrol while in Uttar Pradesh, which will go to polls early next year to elect a new government in the state, the reduction is Rs 6.96. Gujarat has seen Rs 6.82 a litre reduction in VAT while Odisha has cut the sales tax by Rs 4.55 and by Rs 3.21 in Bihar.

Diesel has seen the most reduction in Ladakh where rates have come down by Rs 9.52 per litre because of a cut in VAT on top of Rs 10 a litre fall in excise duty. Karnataka has cut VAT by Rs 9.30, followed by Rs 9.02 reduction in Puducherry.