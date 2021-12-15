Petrol, diesel prices on December 15: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Petrol, diesel prices remained static for over a month on December 15 after the Centre cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs.

The government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. Following this, many states and union territories have cut value-added tax (VAT) to give further reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail prices.

In Delhi, petrol retails for Rs 95.41 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre in the national capital.

Similarly, with no changes in prices, petrol in Mumbai costs Rs 109.98 a litre, diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 94.14 per litre on the day.

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Nov 15, 2021 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Nov 15, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹110 110 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Nov 15, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹0 View more Show

Chennai retailed a litre of petrol at the same price of Rs 101.40. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 per litre.

The excise duty cut was the highest-ever reduction in excise duty. Reducing the excise duty, the union government also urged states to commensurately reduce or value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

The states/UTs that extended additional VAT benefits are Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

States that have so far not lowered VAT include Congress and its allies ruled Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. TMC-governed West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh have also not cut VAT.

Congress-ruled Punjab has seen the biggest reduction in the price of petrol in the country after it cut local sales tax or VAT the most while UT of Ladakh witnessed the largest reduction in diesel rates for the same reason.