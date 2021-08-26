MARKET NEWS

Petrol, diesel prices on August 26: Fuel prices remain static; check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel price today: Petrol price remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 107.52 a litre in Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST
India is near 85 percent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country remained unchanged on August 26 as oil marketing companies decided to go on pause mode before any further revision.

With no change, in Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.49 per litre and diesel for Rs 88.92 a litre.

Accordingly, the petrol price remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 107.52 a litre in Mumbai. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre.

People have to shell out Rs 96.48 for a litre of diesel in Maharashtra’s capital.

The fuel prices remain unchanged in Kolkata too, where a litre of petrol and diesel prices were Rs 101.82 and 91.98, respectively.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 99.20. The DMK government in Tamil Nadu had last week announced a tax cut of Rs 3 on petrol per litre. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 93.52 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

August 18 reduction in diesel rates came after 33 days of status quo in rates as oil companies followed what is known as moderation policy which calls for not passing on extreme volatility in rates to consumers.

Petrol and diesel price was last hiked on July 17. Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17.

Diesel rates had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period. The price hike during this period pushed petrol prices above Rs 100-a-litre-mark in more than half of the country while diesel crossed that level in at least three states.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #diesel price #India #Petrol price
first published: Aug 26, 2021 07:48 am

