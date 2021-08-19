Petrol, diesel prices on August 19: Diesel rate cut across metros; check prices in your city

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

Petrol prices remained stable on August 19, while diesel rates were reduced by 20 to 25 paise across metros. With no change in the price of petrol for the 33rd consecutive day, the fuel retailed at Rs 101.84 in Delhi. With the price cut in diesel, the fuel now costs Rs 89.47 down from 89.67 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, where the petrol price crossed the Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. With the reduction, diesel price in the city stands at Rs 97.04 a litre, the highest among metros.

Similarly, Kolkata also saw a decline in diesel prices. The fuel sold at Rs 92.57 per litre in the West Bengal capital, down by 25 paise from the previous price of Rs 89.67 per litre. The petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 102.08 per litre.

In Chennai, the diesel price fell by 18 paise, resulting in the fuel costing Rs 94.02 from Rs 94.20 a litre on the previous day.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Aug 15, 2021 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Aug 15, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹108 108 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Aug 15, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹98 98 View more Show

The price of petrol, which was recently cut down by Rs 3 after the DMK government announcement of a tax cut, did not see any change and sold at Rs 99.47 per litre.

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Petrol prices in all metros have already crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark.