Petrol, diesel prices on August 18: Diesel price falls by 20 paise in Delhi, petrol unchanged; check rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (Representative Image)

Prices of diesel decreased by 19 to 21 paise across the country while petrol prices remained unchanged on August 18, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, the diesel price decreased by 20 paise. This revised the diesel price in the national capital from Rs 89.87 per litre to Rs 89.67 a litre on the day, according to Indian Oil Corporation Limited's (IOCL) price listing.

However, there was no change in the petrol prices on the day. The last increase took the petrol price in Delhi near Rs 102 per litre-mark. The petrol price in New Delhi soared to Rs 101.84 a litre.

Mumbai witnessed a decrease in diesel prices by 21 paise, which revised the rate from Rs 97.45 per litre to Rs 97.24 per litre. Like Delhi, the petrol prices remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 107.83 a litre. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre.

Similarly, Kolkata also saw a decline in diesel prices. The fuel sold at Rs 92.82 per litre in the West Bengal capital, down by 20 paise from the previous price of Rs 93.02 per litre. The petrol price remained the same and retailed at Rs 102.08 per litre.

In Chennai, the diesel price fell by 19 paise. This decreased the price of a litre of fuel to Rs 94.20 from Rs 94.39. The price of petrol, which recently cut down by Rs 3 after the DMK government announcement of a tax cut, did not see any change and sold at Rs 99.47 per litre.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remained non-committal on cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel on August 16, saying payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The excise duty rates on petrol and diesel have been calibrated to generate resources for infrastructure building and other developmental expenditure keeping in view the prevailing fiscal situation, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on July 20. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said the petrol price had gone up by Rs 3.83 a litre in May, Rs 4.58 in June and Rs 2.73 in July (up to July 16).

In April, petrol and diesel prices were revised down by Rs 0.16 and Rs 0.14 a litre, respectively. The retail selling price of diesel rose by Rs 4.42 a litre in May, Rs 4.03 in June and Rs 0.69 in July (up to July 16).

Domestic fuel rates are benchmarked to international oil prices as India is 85 percent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs. International rates have surged since last month on a rebound in consumption. The relentless price increase has pushed petrol rates above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in most places in 15 states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab and at a couple of districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Rates are also above the sensitive Rs 100 per litre level in four Union Territories including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, is above that level in some places in Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)