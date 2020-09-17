172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|petrol-diesel-prices-lowered-by-13-20-paise-across-metro-cities-5850691.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol, diesel prices lowered by 13-20 paise across metro cities

In Delhi, the price of petrol was cut by 15 paise to Rs 81.40 per litre and diesel by 19 paise to Rs 72.37 per litre

Moneycontrol News

Petrol and diesel prices were cut by 13-20 paise across metro cities on September 17.

In Delhi, the price of petrol was cut by 15 paise to Rs 81.40 per litre and diesel by 19 paise to Rs 72.37 per litre, according to data from the Indian Oil (IOCL) website.

In Mumbai, the cost of petrol was lowered by 14 paise, and the cost of diesel by 20 paise.

In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel were slashed by 13 and 18 paise respectively.

Here are the fuel prices across metro cities:

Delhi: Petrol - Rs 81.40 per litre; Diesel - Rs 72.37 per litre
Kolkata: Petrol - Rs 82.92 per litre;  Diesel - Rs 75.87 per litre
Mumbai: Petrol - Rs 88.07 per litre; Diesel - Rs 78.85 per litre

Chennai: Petrol -Rs 84.44 per litre; Diesel - Rs 77.73 per litre

Crude oil prices have lowered in September due to weak demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Reuters report, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were flat at $40.16 a barrel at 0118 GMT, after jumping 4.9 percent on September 16.

Brent crude futures gained 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $42.27 a barrel, after climbing 4.2 percent on Wednesday.
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 11:15 am

tags #diesel #Economy #India #petrol

