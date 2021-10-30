MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Petrol, diesel prices hit fresh all-time highs after 35-paise hike

Cooking gas LPG prices may witness a hike this week after under-recovery on the fuel widened to over Rs 100 per cylinder.

Moneycontrol News
October 30, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture


On the fourth consecutive day of rise, petrol and diesel prices hit yet another record high on October 30.


With the latest hike of 35 paise each, petrol retailed at Rs 108.99 a litre in Delhi and diesel at Rs 97.72. In Mumbai, petrol hovered on Rs 115 to be sold at Rs 114.81 a litre, while diesel reached Rs 105.86.


Kolkata recorded a hike of 34 paise and retailed a litre of petrol at Rs 109.46. Diesel prices increased by 35 paise and sold at Rs 100.84 per litre. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices reached Rs 105.74 and Rs 101.92 per litre.


The fuel prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes. Petrol price has been hiked on 25 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended.


Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on October 29 said that India will use whatever “margin of persuasion” it has while talking to oil-producing nations to make sure the fuel prices are down in the country.


He added that India’s dependence on traditional energy sources such as petrol and coal will remain for a very long time and the transition to green energy sources will be done orderly only if their prices are affordable.


“The government is very sensitive to prices. And I can tell you, with total confidence, that we will use whatever margin of persuasion we have, bilaterally with my counterparts, or multilaterally or plurilaterally, to make sure the prices are down,” Puri said at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue organised by the Indian Navy.


International oil prices climbed to a multi-year high of $85 per barrel, sending local retail petrol, diesel and LPG prices to record levels.


Cooking gas LPG prices may witness a hike this week after under-recovery on the fuel widened to over Rs 100 per cylinder, reported news agency PTI citing sources. According to the report, the sources said that the rate hike, including the quantum of increase, is dependent on government permission.


If allowed, this will be the fifth increase in cooking gas rates across all categories of households using subsidised gas for cooking and heating purposes, non-subsidised fuel and industrial-sized gas.

LPG rates were last hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder on October 6, taking the total increase in rates since July to Rs 90 per 14.2-kg cylinder. Sources with direct knowledge of the matter said state-owned oil marketing companies have not been allowed to align retail selling price with the cost, and no government subsidy has so far been approved to bridge the gap.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #diesel price #India #Petrol price
first published: Oct 30, 2021 08:45 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.